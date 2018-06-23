The Mindful Market Chattanooga is a community gathering which brings together local businesses, artisans, and practitioners to benefit the overall health and wellness of mind, body, and soul.

The first Mindful Market Chattanooga was held on May 6, 2018, and brought together over 150 community members. Thanks so much to everyone who helped us raise enough money to purchase 125 food vouchers from The Green Tambourine's Feed it Forward program.

We had so many amazing vendors at our first event including; REV Centre for Optimal Living, Beauty of Ra Spiritual, Nutrition World, Wee Care Diaper Service, Glacè Cryotherapy, and Hanner TKD. We also had some amazing performances of fire dancing, board breaking and the musical talents of Dana Rogers. We are so looking forward to the variety of participants at the upcoming MMC as well.

The second Mindful Market Chattanooga is set for June 23, 2018, at 423 St. Francis to benefit Partnership for Children and Families. Once again, we will begin the day with a lovely meditation and drum performance to set intentions and raise the vibration of the day. We will also have multiple demos and classes available throughout the day, food, and family events.

Join us for great food and fun for a good cause!

https://www.facebook.com/chattanoogamindfulmarket/