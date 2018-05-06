Mindful Market Chattanooga

The Mindful Market is an event to bring together local businesses and the community in an intentional way to offer information and education for the mind, body, and soul.

We know many people want to live a healthier lifestyle but are overwhelmed on where to begin. The Mindful Market offers a wide array of health and wellness vendors ready to serve the community with knowledge on topics like reducing toxins, the importance of our nervous system, healing techniques, and lifestyle upgrades for better overall wellness.

To be a part of the Mindful Market as a volunteer or vendor please email us at mindfulmarketchattanooga@gmail.com.

We look forward to making like-minded connections over local food, music, and arts; while providing a safe, open space to bring more awareness to being mindful in our daily lives.