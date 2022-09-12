× Expand Thechattery.org Mindfulness 101: Create a Mindful Practice for Your Health & Finances

In this class we will be focusing on ways to be more mindful of our money habits. Set it and forget it doesn't serve us well when it comes to managing our money. Developing a mindful practice of checking in with our budget, looking at the balances of our investments and retirement accounts, and reassessing our financial goals and progress, will help us in reaching the goals we set for our lives. We only have as much money as we earn, making money a limited resource.

This class will start with a meditation and then go into a discussion about how to be mindful and intentional when it comes to your money. Bring your bank statements and credit card statements.

About the instructors:

Stephanie Pyke is the owner of Money Lit, a company working to impact youth for a financially bright future. Stephanie has engaged kids in discussions and activities surrounding the topics of making smart money choices and entrepreneurship for the past 5 years. She recognized a need for younger children to understand the concepts surrounding the emotions and choices that go into making money decisions, so these ideas of money are formed early and stick with them into adulthood. She believes the most fun way for kids to grasp these ideas is through group discussions, activities, and a week-long summer learning program. She is also working on a curriculum complete with talking points, worksheets, and projects for parents or teachers to use with their kids at home or in school.

Brittney Burns is currently training as 200hr RYT at Peace Strength Love studio. She has been practicing yoga for 7 years to help reduce anxiety. Brittney has also mastered the art of gratitude and mindfulness which helps her parasympathetic nervous system. Brittney’s practice involves a lot of movements that enables releasing tension in the body and mind. Her gratitude and meditations provides education that will enable you to invite rest and digest vs fight or flight.