Minor Moments: Memory Keeping

Not everything that happens to us in life is big and grand. Even a minor moment can bring joy and excitement and is worth remembering.

In this class we will use collage and a little bit of mixed media to record some of those inspiring minor moments that creep into our days. We will learn how to assemble embellishment clusters that make bringing interest and color to any journal page quick and easy.

"In an age where blogs and tweets and Facebook posts announce every minor moment in every kid's not so private life, a book like this is a throwback to another time, a time of handwriting and rants and riddles. poems. lists and doodles and drawings of dresses and hairdos." -the absolute brightness of leonard pelkey

All materials included: one blank book, acrylic paint, collage papers, sticker sheet. Please note: orders end on Monday, March 15 at 1pm ET. Supplies will be delivered or mailed after that date.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.