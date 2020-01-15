Minute to Win It benefiting Pet Placement Center

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for a fundraiser to help support the dogs and cats at Pet Placement Center by entering a Minute to Win IT competition. There will be 5 stations to test your skills and win prizes! Cost to enter is $10 at the door

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
6154966070
