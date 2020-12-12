Mistletoe Market Holiday Craft Show

Bring the entire family out to the 4th annual Mistletoe Market Holiday Craft & Vendor Show at the Collegedale Commons December 12-13, 2020 (previously located at Cleveland Middle School)! This exciting event will have over 150 vendors to shop, 16 food trucks, petting zoo & pony rides, kids can have their FREE picture taken with Santa, and enjoy making your own campfire s'mores! Enter your kids in the Christmas Beauty Pageant sponsored by Poppeas Boutique. Call them for more info at 423.479.6116

FREE ADMISSION! FREE PARKING!

**More info at TouchTheSkyEvents.com**