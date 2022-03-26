Mixed Media Art Class

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Mixed Media art is thought to be one of the easiest and most approachable art styles for beginners to try. In this class, we will explore several mediums and techniques as we build a piece of art that is inspiring and unique.

You do not have to be creative to get wonderful results out of this class. All supplies included.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Home & Garden
4235212643
