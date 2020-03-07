Mixed Media Art Journaling

Add creating art to your self care plan today!

Art journaling is the perfect way to unleash your creativity by bringing play and imagination to your daily life. In this class you will create unique mixed media backgrounds perfect for journaling, doodling and meditative practice. In this class you will create several journaling pages using acrylic paint, paper collage, color pigment sticks, and texture paste learning how these materials interact with and complement each other. You do not have to be creative to get wonderful results out of these materials.

All participants will receive a journal and a pack of supplies ($15 value).

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.