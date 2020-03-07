Mixed Media Art Journaling

to Google Calendar - Mixed Media Art Journaling - 2020-03-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Art Journaling - 2020-03-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media Art Journaling - 2020-03-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media Art Journaling - 2020-03-07 10:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Add creating art to your self care plan today!

Art journaling is the perfect way to unleash your creativity by bringing play and imagination to your daily life. In this class you will create unique mixed media backgrounds perfect for journaling, doodling and meditative practice. In this class you will create several journaling pages using acrylic paint, paper collage, color pigment sticks, and texture paste learning how these materials interact with and complement each other. You do not have to be creative to get wonderful results out of these materials.

All participants will receive a journal and a pack of supplies ($15 value).

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mixed Media Art Journaling - 2020-03-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Art Journaling - 2020-03-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media Art Journaling - 2020-03-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media Art Journaling - 2020-03-07 10:00:00
DI 17.07

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 17, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours