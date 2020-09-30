× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Mixed Media Collage

Mixed Media Collage: Facebook Live Event

Take an #ArtBreak! Gather up bits and pieces of colorful textures and papers in your home to create a mixed media collage. Learn new ways to combine different materials into a collage, then add some found-object printmaking on top.

You’ll need:

Paper

Cardboard

Tissue paper

String/yarn

Colored tape

Glue

Feathers

Paint and objects for printing (bottle tops, produce chopped in half, or anything with an interesting shape to be pressed into paint and onto paper)

https://www.facebook.com/events/781155125984215