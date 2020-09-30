Mixed Media Collage

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Mixed Media Collage: Facebook Live Event

Take an #ArtBreak! Gather up bits and pieces of colorful textures and papers in your home to create a mixed media collage. Learn new ways to combine different materials into a collage, then add some found-object printmaking on top.

You’ll need:

  • Paper
  • Cardboard
  • Tissue paper
  • String/yarn
  • Colored tape
  • Glue
  • Feathers
  • Paint and objects for printing (bottle tops, produce chopped in half, or anything with an interesting shape to be pressed into paint and onto paper)

https://www.facebook.com/events/781155125984215

