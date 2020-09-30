Hunter Museum of American Art
Mixed Media Collage
Mixed Media Collage: Facebook Live Event
Take an #ArtBreak! Gather up bits and pieces of colorful textures and papers in your home to create a mixed media collage. Learn new ways to combine different materials into a collage, then add some found-object printmaking on top.
You’ll need:
- Paper
- Cardboard
- Tissue paper
- String/yarn
- Colored tape
- Glue
- Feathers
- Paint and objects for printing (bottle tops, produce chopped in half, or anything with an interesting shape to be pressed into paint and onto paper)