Mixed Media House Portraits

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Home is where the heart is!   Sometimes a dwelling can be as much a part of a family as the people inside. In this one-day workshop, we will create a piece to celebrate a home whether it’s your current home, childhood home or a friend or family member’s to share as a gift. This is a mixed media class and we will be using paint, paper and a variety of other materials to capture the feel and soul of the house.  Students will start with a vellum template made from a photograph of the house.  Students will email a photo of the house to the instructor ahead of time to ensure that it will translate well for the project and allow time for the instructor to print your photo for the class. 

