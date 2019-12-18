Mixed Media Ornaments

In this class, you will learn how to make a mixed media Holiday ornament.

You'll learn a variety of techniques including collage, backgrounds and outlining, so you can create a one of a kind ornament that can be hung in your home or given as a gift. We'll also be putting quotes on the art for some inspiration!

Suggested supplies to bring: apron and any special scrapbook paper you might want to include in your design! All other supplies included.

About the teacher:

Jacquie Leavitt is a self-taught mixed media painter specializing in whimsical art. Jacquie sells her art in local markets and has now branched out to art festivals in the southeast, showing in local galleries and teaching at art retreats around us. In her work, she uses lots of color and texture. Her work usually contains an inspirational quote or two as well. Much of her work contains several different materials including collage, acrylic, watercolor, oil pastels, soft pastels, ink, markers, graphite and charcoal. She often prints her own papers to use in her collage work. She stays busy painting and raising her daughter, Victoria, who also loves to make art.