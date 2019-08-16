Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt

Google Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-16 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-16 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-16 15:30:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-16 15:30:00

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for these fast, fun, one day mixed media workshops for Jackie Leavitt’s “Tattered Girls” collages! Taking place Friday afternoons,August 16th through September 6th. 

~Tattered Girls~ Supply List:

  • 11 x 14 Canvaso Paint Brushes (Small round, small flat and medium to large flat)
  • Waterproof Pen .3 to .5mm work best (Sakura Micron series,Uniball Signo series, Zebra Sarasa series, Pentel Technical pens, Pitt artist pens, Copic Multiliners)
  • Printed quotes to add to the painting (I will have some on hand if you would rather use those)
  • Scrapbook, monoprints, ephemera for the dress, trees and flowers
  • Scissors or Glue of your choice – just make sure it’s matte not glossy (Matte Medium, Mod Podge, Decou-page, Collage Pauge)
  • Pencil for sketching or Heat gun (optional)
  • Clear sealer to be used at home

Info

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-16 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-16 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-16 15:30:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-16 15:30:00 Google Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-23 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-23 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-23 15:30:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-23 15:30:00 Google Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-30 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-30 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-30 15:30:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-08-30 15:30:00 Google Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-09-06 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-09-06 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-09-06 15:30:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt - 2019-09-06 15:30:00
DI 16.32

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 8, 2019

Friday

August 9, 2019

Saturday

August 10, 2019

Sunday

August 11, 2019

Monday

August 12, 2019

Tuesday

August 13, 2019

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours