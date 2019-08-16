Mixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt

Join us for these fast, fun, one day mixed media workshops for Jackie Leavitt’s “Tattered Girls” collages! Taking place Friday afternoons,August 16th through September 6th.
~Tattered Girls~ Supply List:
- 11 x 14 Canvaso Paint Brushes (Small round, small flat and medium to large flat)
- Waterproof Pen .3 to .5mm work best (Sakura Micron series,Uniball Signo series, Zebra Sarasa series, Pentel Technical pens, Pitt artist pens, Copic Multiliners)
- Printed quotes to add to the painting (I will have some on hand if you would rather use those)
- Scrapbook, monoprints, ephemera for the dress, trees and flowers
- Scissors or Glue of your choice – just make sure it’s matte not glossy (Matte Medium, Mod Podge, Decou-page, Collage Pauge)
- Pencil for sketching or Heat gun (optional)
- Clear sealer to be used at home