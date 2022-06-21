MMD @ Hi-Fi Clyde's

HiFi Clyde's 122 W Main St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Make Music Day Chattanooga at Hi-Fi Clyde's. 7 PM open mic hosted by Taylor Freeman. Celebrate solstice by making music on Chattanooga's funnest party stage. Free and open to all

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
