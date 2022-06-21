MMD @ Home Slice Pizza

Mark Anderson
MMD at Home Slice
Make Music Day at Home Slice Pizza. Open mic at 7 PM with host Ray Zimmerman. Music, poetry, stories, all creatives invited
Free
to
Home Slice Pizzaa 23rd Street 2000 E 23rd Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Mark Anderson
MMD at Home Slice
Make Music Day at Home Slice Pizza. Open mic at 7 PM with host Ray Zimmerman. Music, poetry, stories, all creatives invited
Free
Education & LearningProtecting Your Energy as an Empath
Art & ExhibitionsPhotography Walk and Talk (Outdoor Class)
-
Business & Career Food & Drink Talks & ReadingsLadies Who Launch Luncheon
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicJosh Kiser with Camden Smith
-
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsPSC holds Lightroom Workshop
-
Kids & Family Markets This & ThatHixson Farmers Market
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenBuilding a Butterfly Nursery
-
Art & ExhibitionsBrushes and Brunch
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkLisa Reeves
-
Theater & DanceJoe Turner's Come & Gone
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsMake Music Day
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsMMD @ Walnut Street Plaza
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.