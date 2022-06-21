MMDay @ CBC

Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Make Music Day at Chattanooga Brewing Company. 7 PM open mic hosted by Jack Endelouz. This open mic has the most welcoming atmosphere of any open mic in town. Celebrated solstice by making music on Make Music Day

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
