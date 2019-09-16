Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

On Monday, September 16, Theresa Pierno is the featured guest speaker and will be presenting her talk, “Celebrating a Century of Advocacy: The National Parks Conservation Association Turns 100” at 7:00 p.m. Pierno, President and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, will reflect on the past 100 years of partnership with the National Park Service, highlighting the many achievements of this beneficial relationship and the goals of NPCA for the next 100 years. 

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
