On Monday, September 16, Theresa Pierno is the featured guest speaker and will be presenting her talk, “Celebrating a Century of Advocacy: The National Parks Conservation Association Turns 100” at 7:00 p.m. Pierno, President and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, will reflect on the past 100 years of partnership with the National Park Service, highlighting the many achievements of this beneficial relationship and the goals of NPCA for the next 100 years.
Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningDebt Management 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJerry Fordham
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicWebb Berringer
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningCreating Depth and Perspective
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatGrief and Loss Art Expression
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatWings Over North Georgia Air Show
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga All Stars Labor Day ABC Party
-
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatWings Over North Georgia Air Show
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHandbuilding 2 with Carrie Anne Parks
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening With Casey Cep