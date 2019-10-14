Dr. James Pate presenting his talk, “Dragging Canoe and the Chickamauga Cherokees.” Dr. Pate, renowned author and Emeritus Professor of History at the University of West Alabama, will outline Dragging Canoe's leadership in the active resistance to the surrender of Cherokee lands, beginning before the Revolutionary War and continuing until his death in 1792.
Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
