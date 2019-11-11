Timothy B. Smith, Ph.D., and National Park Service historian, Jim Ogden, for a discussion on “The Chickamauga Battlefield and the Civil War Reconciliation Movement.” Dr. Smith of the University of Tennessee-Martin and NPS historian Jim Ogden will have a lively discussion detailing the first reconciliation of Civil War veterans at Chickamauga, which gave rise to the battlefield preservation movement and the mixed results of attempts to heal a divided nation. Presented in partnership with the Chattanooga Area Historical Association and the History Department of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
