Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series

Timothy B. Smith, Ph.D., and National Park Service historian, Jim Ogden, for a discussion on “The Chickamauga Battlefield and the Civil War Reconciliation Movement.” Dr. Smith of the University of Tennessee-Martin and NPS historian Jim Ogden will have a lively discussion detailing the first reconciliation of Civil War veterans at Chickamauga, which gave rise to the battlefield preservation movement and the mixed results of attempts to heal a divided nation. Presented in partnership with the Chattanooga Area Historical Association and the History Department of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.