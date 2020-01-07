Mocktails 101

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Whether it's due to personal preference or necessity, sometimes having a unique alternative to alcohol can be hard to find.

Join us as we explore using fresh fruit to create mocktails perfect for serving your family and friends. You'll learn how to make a shrub, a concentrated syrup that combines fruit, sugar, and vinegar, and how to combine flavors to create a yummy treat.

This class is demonstration-style, and samples and recipes are provided to make your own concotions at home.

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
