Modern Art Collage

Do you have an empty frame at home just waiting for the right piece of art? This could be just the class for you. Challenge yourself to create something tailored perfectly for your space. In this class, you will experiment with collage layouts using paper, paint, and vintage ephemera to create a modern piece that will fit in any home aesthetic. Come with an open mind and leave with an 8x10 piece that is ready to frame.

You will receive mounting surface, collage papers and a photo mat to proudly display your piece in your home.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.