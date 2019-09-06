Mojo Whiskey Band Live in The Palms Lounge with DJ Keith on the dance floor
Mojo Whiskey Band Live
The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
-
ComedyFree Comedy Night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicWebb Barringer
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtsperiences!
-
Education & LearningPom-Pom Wall Hanging
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Fashion & Trunk Shows Parties & ClubsGirls Night Out
-
Saturday
Sunday
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsREI Kayak Rescues and Recovery - Level 2
-
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers