Mojo Whiskey with Jagger Lane

to

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Mojo Whiskey with Jagger Lane

Somewhere between sipping sweet tea on the front porch and an assault charge lies Mojo Whiskey. Uncut, unfiltered and free of gimmicks, Mojo Whiskey is a breath of fresh southern rock-filled air to the Southeast Tennessee music scene. Their diverse yet similar backgrounds shine through in their music. Lyrics recounting true events are belted out with powerhouse vocals and backed by rock-driven guitar riffs. Authentic and unique, Mojo Whiskey is more than a band. It's a way of life that is all these boys have ever known.

Face Masks Required!

Info

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Mojo Whiskey with Jagger Lane - 2020-08-01 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mojo Whiskey with Jagger Lane - 2020-08-01 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mojo Whiskey with Jagger Lane - 2020-08-01 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mojo Whiskey with Jagger Lane - 2020-08-01 21:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

July 31, 2020

Saturday

August 1, 2020

Sunday

August 2, 2020

Monday

August 3, 2020

Tuesday

August 4, 2020

Wednesday

August 5, 2020

Thursday

August 6, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse