Mom Photography 101

Presented by The Chattery:

This class focuses on manual camera basics and how to capture some sweet moments of your little ones in natural light. Bring your DSLR camera along!

We will quickly go over the three primary camera settings and lighting techniques. Then we will have a model or two sit for us while we take turns practicing what we've learned.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Jessica Pope is a Navy veteran that resides on Signal Mountain with her husband, two children and two dogs. She served three maritime deployments on the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier as a Fire Controlman in the Combat Systems Department. After the Navy, she owned a newborn and baby boutique in Carrollton, Georgia called Tummy Time. It was there that she picked up her first camera. After a few impromptu newborn shoots, her clientele quickly grew and her boutique transitioned into a partial studio. In 2019, the Pope family settled in the blossoming city of Chattanooga, more specifically, Signal Mountain, and Jessica hit the ground running. She quickly built her network and launched under the name Venya Portrait providing the women of the Scenic City with modern glamour style photoshoots. During this time, she also completed her degree in Marketing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and completing a lifelong dream of being a first-generation college graduate.