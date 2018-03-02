In-Town Gallery’s front wall feature for March will be unique, pulp paintings by Traci Paden. See these brightly colored and heavily textured works at the opening reception March 2, 2018. The First Friday show openings, a longstanding tradition, is a good opportunity to meet artists, see new trends in art and, just maybe, pick up something destined to become a treasured possession. Come by from 5pm to 8pm for a glass of wine at 26A Frazier Avenue between the bridges on Chattanooga’s North Shore.
In The Moment Opening Reception
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Friday
Sorry, no events.
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsAntiques Show & Sale
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Copper Plate Etching with Stan Townsend
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyVegetable Gardening for Beginners
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Copper Plate Etching with Stan Townsend
-
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
-
Art & ExhibitionsAntiques Show & Sale
-
Concerts & Live MusicHannah Thomas
-
This & ThatA Cruise with Mark Twain
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Education & Learning OutdoorWinter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike"
Monday
-
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Talks & ReadingsThe Folklore of Plants with Ray Zimmerman
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Talks & ReadingsProtect Our Federal Lands
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkDivas & Desserts: Broadway Babies
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Sports This & ThatWake Up & Run
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazzanooga Pop-Up LIVE Sessions
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & Learning This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRussel Dickerson
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningMosaic Tile Workshop with Daud Akhriev
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Politics & ActivismBitcoin Meetup
-
-
Education & LearningGet Your Roll On!
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Education & LearningHow to Plan and Lead a Day Hike
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band