In The Moment Opening Reception

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

In-Town Gallery’s front wall feature for March will be unique, pulp paintings by Traci Paden. See these brightly colored and heavily textured works at the opening reception March 2, 2018. The First Friday show openings, a longstanding tradition, is a good opportunity to meet artists, see new trends in art and, just maybe, pick up something destined to become a treasured possession. Come by from 5pm to 8pm for a glass of wine at 26A Frazier Avenue between the bridges on Chattanooga’s North Shore.

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
423-267-9214
