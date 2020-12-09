Moments to Share 26th Annual Candle Lighting Service

Erlanger’s Never Forgotten Program will be holding its annual service of remembrance in honor of all babies who died before, during, or after birth. This special evening is open to anyone in the community, whether their loss was recent or long ago.

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

214 East 8th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

(Between Georgia Avenue and Lindsay Street)

Masks/face coverings are required to be worn at all times during the event. Social distancing measures will also be taken to protect attendees. Please RSVP to Lisa Cahill 423-778-5149 or Lisa.Cahill@erlanger.org

Hosted by Erlanger Health System and Children's Hospital at Erlanger