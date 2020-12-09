Moments to Share 26th Annual Candle Lighting Service

to

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul 214 214 E 8th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Moments to Share 26th Annual Candle Lighting Service

Erlanger’s Never Forgotten Program will be holding its annual service of remembrance in honor of all babies who died before, during, or after birth. This special evening is open to anyone in the community, whether their loss was recent or long ago.

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

214 East 8th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

(Between Georgia Avenue and Lindsay Street)

Masks/face coverings are required to be worn at all times during the event. Social distancing measures will also be taken to protect attendees. Please RSVP to Lisa Cahill 423-778-5149 or Lisa.Cahill@erlanger.org

Hosted by Erlanger Health System and Children's Hospital at Erlanger

Info

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul 214 214 E 8th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Moments to Share 26th Annual Candle Lighting Service - 2020-12-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moments to Share 26th Annual Candle Lighting Service - 2020-12-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moments to Share 26th Annual Candle Lighting Service - 2020-12-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moments to Share 26th Annual Candle Lighting Service - 2020-12-09 19:00:00 ical

Tags

newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

December 8, 2020

Wednesday

December 9, 2020

Thursday

December 10, 2020

Friday

December 11, 2020

Saturday

December 12, 2020

Sunday

December 13, 2020

Monday

December 14, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours