Erlanger Health System’s Never Forgotten program presents the 25th annual Moments to Share candle lighting service on Wednesday, December 4 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul.

Erlanger invites all families who have suffered the loss of a baby before, during or after birth to come together during the holiday season to honor the memory of their baby. Families are encouraged to bring poems, pictures and precious memories of their baby to display throughout the service.

The bilingual Spanish and English speaking service will be held at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul located at 214 East 8th Street. For more information, please call (423)778-5149.

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul 214 214 E 8th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
