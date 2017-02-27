Mommy Doll & Me for Tea

The Historic Read House Hotel 827 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Mothers, Daughters (ages k-5th), Grandmothers, Granddaughters, Aunts, and Nieces!!

Ladies will enjoy lunch, Shop the market with local vendors, browse silent auction items, and learn valuable information about raising young ladies from the inside out.

Young ladies will enjoy lunch with their dolls, salon station, spa station, various activities, and a photo booth to capture these special moments.

Featured Speaker: McCall Dempsey, founder of Southern Smash and author of the popular blog “Loving Imperfection”.

Tickets:         Mommy and daughter (2 tickets) $75

                        Additional Sibling Ticket - $20

                       Additional Adult ticket- $37.50

                        Call, email to reserve your tickets, or purchase tickets online at

                        www.mcrfoundation.com

                        Phone: 423.266.6222

                        Email: dana@mcrfoundation.com or visit our website

Event Summary:

The Mary Cameron Robinson Foundation is excited to announce the 5th annual   Mommy, Doll, and Me for Tea!!  A celebration of Positive Body Image and Healthy Self-Esteem!! The day’s event will also offer a delicious lunch and cocktails and special guest speaker, Allison DeMarcus.  The young ladies will have a fabulous time participating in fun filled activities with their dolls, while moms hear about raising healthy daughters from the inside out!  All proceeds benefit the Mary Cameron Robinson Foundation (MCR).

Info

