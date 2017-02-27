Mommy Doll & Me for Tea

Mothers, Daughters (ages k-5th), Grandmothers, Granddaughters, Aunts, and Nieces!!

Ladies will enjoy lunch, Shop the market with local vendors, browse silent auction items, and learn valuable information about raising young ladies from the inside out.

Young ladies will enjoy lunch with their dolls, salon station, spa station, various activities, and a photo booth to capture these special moments.

Featured Speaker: McCall Dempsey, founder of Southern Smash and author of the popular blog “Loving Imperfection”.

Tickets: Mommy and daughter (2 tickets) $75

Additional Sibling Ticket - $20

Additional Adult ticket- $37.50

Call, email to reserve your tickets, or purchase tickets online at

www.mcrfoundation.com

Phone: 423.266.6222

Email: dana@mcrfoundation.com or visit our website

Event Summary:

