Mommy & Me Unicorn Painting

Make some Mother’s Day magic together this year! This pair of magical unicorns is designed for a grown-up and kiddo to paint together. Artist Amy Brauer will be joined by her young studio assistant, Briony as they show how to create your own collaborative Mommy & Me masterpiece step-by-step.

New to acrylic painting? No worries! This painting is beginner-friendly and designed for kids ages 6+ (and kids at heart, of course).

For $45, participants will receive a link to the class and supplies for TWO painters: 2 canvases, paints, 2 brush sets, 2 paper plate palettes and a 2 disposable aprons. Not included: cups for water, paper towels, hair dryer and easels (both optional). Supplies are available for those local to Chattanooga only for pick up at The Chattery either Friday, May 7 from 5 to 7pm or Saturday, May 8 from 10am to 2pm. Please purchase by Friday, May 7 at 1 pm ET.

If you are outside of Chattanooga or would like to collect your own supplies, what you’ll need is below. Tickets for the class only are $20.

Supply list:

16x20 canvases (or canvas boards, wood panels, or other surfaces)

Acrylic paint: White, Pthalo Green, Magenta, & Yellow

Brushes: 1" wash, 1/2" flat, medium round (you’ll need two of each to paint together)

Water cups, palettes (a paper plate is fine!), paper towels

Aprons or paint clothes

Easels (optional)

Hair dryer (optional)

PLEASE NOTE: Acrylic paint stains! Wear paint clothes and protect your work surface.

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!