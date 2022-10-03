Monday Line Dance Class

Want to learn to dance? Line dancing is fun, great exercise, easy to learn and no partner necessary. We have two class times each week for you to choose from. Jeanette Bowen instructs all line dance classes and has over 20 years experience in addition to being a nationally accredited instructor. We also regularly schedule guest instructors from Knoxville and Atlanta.

Monday $10 | 6PM - 9PM

- Beginner 6PM - 7PM

- Intermediate 7PM - 8PM

- Improver 8PM - 9PM

Friday $5 | 6PM - 9PM

- Beginner Class 8PM - 9PM

- Dance Party 6PM - 1AM

