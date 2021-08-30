Monday Night Blues Jam with Rick Rushing

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Monday Night Blues Jam with Rick Rushing

Cure your Monday Night Blues with a jam hosted by Rick Rushing! Take in the smooth stylings of Rick Rushing and weekly guest artists.

Happening every Monday, sign ups beginning at 7PM. Come jam with us!

Concerts & Live Music
