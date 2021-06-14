Monday Night with Charles Jones

At 5:00 pm We will be meeting for a pre-dance dinner at Champy’s at 6925 Lee Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37421

WE WILL BE CHARGING FOR THE LESSON AND DANCE $10, STUDENTS $5. CASH PLEASE

Come rain come shine!

We will be dancing to today’s latest hits and yesterday’s best. Come join the ChattWesties on Monday 7pm for the best dancing in town!

Charles Jones, the 2020 UCWDC Showcase World Champion, will be back with us this Monday for a group lesson and will be available for privates. ($75/45mins)

Bring your smile, happy mood, dance shoes and let’s swing!

If you are having symptoms or if the risk is too great, please stay home. We will be happy to see you on the other side of this.

Bring your own bottle if you wish.

