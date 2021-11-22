Monday Night with Geoff Newell and Madeleine Konzelman

to

G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Chattanooga Westies are pleased to welcome Geoff Newell and Madeleine Konzelman!

They are professional ballroom and swing dance instructors in Athens, Georgia. They began their journey together at the University of Georgia, serving as consecutive Presidents of the UGA Ballroom Dance Club before moving to Greenville, South Carolina to invest in their careers full time.

They now live in Georgia and are proud to teach across the Southeast. Through everything, Geoff and Maddie know that the best dance lessons leave you with a smile at the end and work their best to make every lesson fun and engaging.

Geoff and Madeleine will also be available for private lessons. Please contact Wendy to schedule your private lesson.

We’ve been having a great turn out, the new faces are becoming familiar faces, and boy are they getting good! Thank you for making the Westies the best dance club in Chattanooga!!

DETAILS

  • 7pm - Beginner & intermediate lesson.
  • 8pm - Social Dance
  • $10 for lesson & dance
  • $5 for students
  • Accepting cash & venmo

Info

G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Monday Night with Geoff Newell and Madeleine Konzelman - 2021-11-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Monday Night with Geoff Newell and Madeleine Konzelman - 2021-11-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Monday Night with Geoff Newell and Madeleine Konzelman - 2021-11-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Monday Night with Geoff Newell and Madeleine Konzelman - 2021-11-22 19:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

November 22, 2021

Tuesday

November 23, 2021

Wednesday

November 24, 2021

Thursday

November 25, 2021

Friday

November 26, 2021

Saturday

November 27, 2021

Sunday

November 28, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours