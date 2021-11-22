Monday Night with Geoff Newell and Madeleine Konzelman

Chattanooga Westies are pleased to welcome Geoff Newell and Madeleine Konzelman!

They are professional ballroom and swing dance instructors in Athens, Georgia. They began their journey together at the University of Georgia, serving as consecutive Presidents of the UGA Ballroom Dance Club before moving to Greenville, South Carolina to invest in their careers full time.

They now live in Georgia and are proud to teach across the Southeast. Through everything, Geoff and Maddie know that the best dance lessons leave you with a smile at the end and work their best to make every lesson fun and engaging.

Geoff and Madeleine will also be available for private lessons. Please contact Wendy to schedule your private lesson.

We’ve been having a great turn out, the new faces are becoming familiar faces, and boy are they getting good! Thank you for making the Westies the best dance club in Chattanooga!!

DETAILS