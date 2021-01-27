Money Mindset: Show Up Powerfully in Salary Negotiations

Whether you are starting a new job, looking at a promotion, or ready to expand in your current position, salary negotiations are a crucial piece of this process. This course is designed to dive deep into your mindset around salary negotiations so you can get the salary you truly desire. Learn techniques to build your confidence, gain clarity on how to determine your desired salary, and increase your money awareness.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/27/money-mindset-show-up-powerfully-in-salary-negotiation

About the instructor:

Laura Von Wahlde has found her purpose in helping women reclaim their identities, set aside fear, and step into their most authentic, fulfilled lives. This purpose has been present in her life, long before her coaching business was a reality. Laura earned a Bachelor’s in Psychology at North Park University in Chicago, IL, and her Master’s in Forensic Psychology at Middlesex University in London, UK. In 2019, Laura became certified as a Professional Coach. Laura is now able to help women full time through her coaching business.

Through her own reclamation journey, she realized women are too often giving away pieces of themselves. They get trapped in the lies of society, and hold themselves back from exploring their true capacity. Laura upholds that, through empowerment and accountability, all women can meet their goals. Laura’s mission is to empower women to take action, reclaim their lives, and live the life they truly desire.