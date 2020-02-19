Money Mindset

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Do you have a lack mentality? What comes up for you when you think of abundance? 

Learn about how to view the world from an abundance perspective vs a lack perspective. We will discuss old stories we tell ourselves about our ability to acquire abundance. Come ready to open your perspective & release the stigma around talking about money! 

About the teacher:

Christina Wright is the CEO & Founder of The Sustainable Soul & The Sustainable Soul Sisterhood, a women's empowerment coaching company & community. She helps women overcome impostor syndrome & playing small through sales, leadership & strategy coaching. An Atlanta native, Christina moved to Chattanooga aka Heaven on Earth almost 4 years ago. For the past 3 years she has been helping women unpack their self love & self worth stories so they can show up authentically & intentionally on the daily. Christina is a graduate of The University of Georgia and tapped out of the corporate America rat race as a VP of Business Development. She & her husband are foster parents to teen boys & she mentors young ladies at CGLA.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
4235212643
