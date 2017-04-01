Money School

Brainerd Crossroads 4011 Austin Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Money School is a FREE financial education day featuring financial professionals and nonprofits from around Chattanooga. There will be 20 seminars for adults and youth! FREE BREAKFAST provided!

More information coming soon.

FREE EDUCATIONAL SEMINARS including:

Retirement Planning

Investing

Estate Planning

Budgeting

Banking

Life Insurance

Mortgages

Building Credit

Managing Debt

Paying for College

Buying a Car

Starting a Business

FREE PRIVATE CONSULTATIONS:

Credit Report Analysis

Mortgage Assessment

Personal Finance Advice

Brainerd Crossroads 4011 Austin Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Business & Career

423-756-6234

