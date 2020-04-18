Money School

BX Brainerd Crossroads 300 Brookfield Ave. , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37414

Join us for our sixth annual Money School on Saturday, April 18th, at The BX!

Money School is a free, financial education day where community members, both adults and teens, can attend classes taught by financial experts from around the city.

Topics covered will include budgeting and spending, homeownership, breaking free from debt, insurance, investing and more! The event is free to any 13 and over.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates as we near the event.

Visit www.MoneySchoolCHA.org to register!

BX Brainerd Crossroads 300 Brookfield Ave. , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37414
