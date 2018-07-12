Money School After Hours: Independence Day: A Guide to Self-Employment

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Tennessee 37408

Handling finances as a self-employer can feel like an alien attack.

But this Independence Day, feel free to be yourself and become self-employed!

In this class, we will cover the basics of self-employment finances, including taxes, insurance, buying a home, & more! This class is taught by Jeff Lynn of Farmer's Insurance, Hollie Floberg of Grant, Konvalinka and Harrison, and Ethan Pope and Carolyn Burke of CNE.

Empower Chattanooga will also be joining us to discuss steps you can take to lower your monthly power bill.

Refreshments & childcare provided.

FREE.

4237566243
