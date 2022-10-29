× Expand Julia Milrod MONSTER MASH Featuring music from Star Wars, E.T., Jaws and Harry Potter

It’s not just a concert, it’s not quite a play, it’s a monstrous mashup! Monster Mash is an all-ages Halloween show packed with surprises featuring music from Star Wars, E.T., Jaws and Harry Potter as well as seasonal activities and even a costume contest. You've never seen a concert quite like this before!

As with all concerts in the CSO's First Horizon Foundation Pops Series - Students & Children get in for 50% off, no tricks about it!