Once A Month Comedy Showcase

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

An all-female comedy showcase with comics across the country with your host, Natasha Ferrier!

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Comedy
