of Montreal

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors: 7:00PM

Show: 8:00PM

Standing Show

21+

Customers will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.

Hailing from Athens, GA., of Montreal have carved their own niche – establishing themselves as a band that thrills fans with compelling live performances, delights critics with their constant innovations, and continually showcases their musical evolution by drawing from a different set of influences for each album.

Primary songwriter Kevin Barnes pours emotion – heartbreak, frustration, elation, whimsy – into lyrics that shift from adopted personas to invented alter egos to unobstructed views directly into their psyche.

