Moon Change Quartet

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s new Northshore Karass Performing Arts Series kicks off Tuesday, April 6, with a performance by the Moon Change Quartet. The setting is the new CTC "patio" (outside the Circle Theater lobby) and will take on a cocktail lounge vibe.

The jazz quartet features Gordon Inman on clarinet, Tyler Lackey on piano, Given Arnold on bass, and Nathan Shew on drums.

Read all about the Northshore Karass series here: https://bit.ly/31wEA3S