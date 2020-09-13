Moon River Music Festival

Coolidge Park 150 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Moon River Music Festival is thrilled to announce its return to Chattanooga, TN’s Coolidge Park on September 12 & 13th, 2020. Presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors in partnership with AC Entertainment, the festival is now in its sixth year of existence and third in Chattanooga.

Coolidge Park 150 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
