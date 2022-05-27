Moonlight Roller Late Skate

Chatt Town Skate Park 1801 Reggie White Blvd , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

📢 Late Skates are back!

Join us the last Friday of every month from May-October!

We will have skate rentals, raffle prizes, music, food trucks and all the best vibes ✨

May 27th 🌸

June 24th 🏳️‍🌈

July 29th 🎆

August 26th 👽

September 30th 🍂

October 28th 🎃

More info to follow 😜

Accessibility Information!

Accessible parking is located along the side of the First Horizon Pavilion.

There are two accessible portalets next to the gravel drive.

There is a ramp to the right of the gravel drive which will take you into the park.

Follow the fence along the right to enter the roller rink.

This doorway is approximately 32 inches wide.

All mobility devices are welcome on the roller rink.

Let's roll! 🛼

Info

