Moonlight Roller Space Late Skate

to

Chatt Town Skate Park 1801 Reggie White Blvd , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

👽 Greetings Earthlings! 👾

🚀Blast off into hyperspace with us Friday August 26th, at the Chattown Skate Park! 🌌

🛸 We won’t have E.T. but, we will have epic Space Jamz, and some galactic games!🌠

Cool off with King of Pops and their out of this world flavors! 👩‍🚀

7PM-11PM 💫

🪐$10 Rentals / Rentals 18 and Up ONLY

Info

Outdoor, Parties & Clubs, This & That
to
