Moonshiner’s Comedian Killer Beaz – “The Best Buzz in Town!” Coming to The Comedy Catch

Comedian Killer Beaz Killer Beaz at The Comedy Catch

Comedian Killer Beaz, from Discovery Channel’s hit series Moonshiners is currently, gearing up for his 7th season, is back on tour and headed to The Comedy Catch in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Beaz is having fun with his mountain friends, touring, and making regular stops in Nashville to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage, he just made his 10th appearance at the Opry and is enjoying his status as a regular to the iconic circle. The shows are Thursday through Saturday, July 14-16, 2022. Tickets and information are available at KillerBeaz.com and TheComeedyCatch.com.

The comedian started out his latest tour with appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and the new season of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners. He then joined a syndicated radio show, Radio Dogs Road Show, and is celebrating the recent release of his DRY BAR Comedy Special, “Southern by the Grace of God!” and hosting on Nashville StandUp for Circle TV. Beaz is scheduled back to filming for another season for the Discovery Channel in between tour dates, and says, “I am grateful for the blessed year we have been given.”

Killer Beaz has his own, unique brand of “Hard Hitting” – "Laugh out Loud" – “Laugh A Lot” – “HI-PROOF” – “High Energy” – “Everyman” style humor that appeals to any audience. When asked, Beaz says about his shows, “I love the art of stand-up comedy! Having been given the opportunity to make people laugh and smile for all these years is truly a blessing!” With many thousands of radio, television and stage appearances, Beaz has been entertaining audiences for over three decades. He is an award-winning artist and has been signed with both Sony and Warner Brothers Records, and received reviews such as:

"Beaz is 'Killer!’" - Rolling Stone Magazine

“Killer Beaz lives up to his name, “Killing” his audience, night after night, show after show!”

- Entertainment Today/Las Vegas, NV

“Killer Beaz has a universal appeal that makes him a crowd favorite!” – SHOWTIME/Reno, NV

See him on television, hear him on the radio, see his stage performance live...you'll be "Stung for Life!".