× Expand Morning Pointe Senior Living Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent

Think America's Got Talent, but the age requirement is 62 years of age!

Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent is all about ten seniors performing their talents live on stage in front of an audience and judges competing for the $500 Grand Prize! The talents this year includes pianists, vocalists, guitarists, and ballroom dancers. Come to enjoy a heart warming evening proving age is just a number and that you are never too old to live out your dreams.