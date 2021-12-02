Moroccan Cultural Celebration

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy an evening exploring and celebrating the cultural richness of Morocco, including henna, calligraphy, and other hands-on art projects, all inspired by the artwork of artist Lalla Essaydi. Co-presented by the Hunter Museum’s Essaydi Exhibit Advisory Committee and Hunter Museum Teen Council.

Masks required for all guests over 5, regardless of vaccination status.

PRICE (includes museum admission)

Free to members

$5 general admission

Free to youth 17 and under

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Moroccan Cultural Celebration - 2021-12-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moroccan Cultural Celebration - 2021-12-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moroccan Cultural Celebration - 2021-12-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moroccan Cultural Celebration - 2021-12-02 18:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

November 18, 2021

Friday

November 19, 2021

Saturday

November 20, 2021

Sunday

November 21, 2021

Monday

November 22, 2021

Tuesday

November 23, 2021

Wednesday

November 24, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours