Moroccan Cultural Celebration

Enjoy an evening exploring and celebrating the cultural richness of Morocco, including henna, calligraphy, and other hands-on art projects, all inspired by the artwork of artist Lalla Essaydi. Co-presented by the Hunter Museum’s Essaydi Exhibit Advisory Committee and Hunter Museum Teen Council.

Masks required for all guests over 5, regardless of vaccination status.

PRICE (includes museum admission)

Free to members

$5 general admission

Free to youth 17 and under