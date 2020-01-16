Morris Mitchell “Pioneering the Edge” Opening Reception

Southern Adventist University invites the public to enjoy the work of artist Morris Mitchell in the upcoming gallery show titled “Pioneering the Edge.” The opening will take place in the John C. Williams Gallery on the second floor of Brock Hall at 6 p.m. on January 16 and will remain open until February 14.

Mitchell, an award-winning artist based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, specializes in mixed media art. He graduated from the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, where he then taught for 42 years. Mitchell currently focuses his time on humanitarian and art endeavors with organizations such as Mark Making.

“Pioneering the Edge” will showcase Mitchell’s exploration of new approaches to making art with mixed media. The artist uses a variety of conceptual and contemporary art styles, and a few displayed works will have spiritual themes.