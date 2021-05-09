Rachel Cole

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Treat mom to her southern coastal brunch favorites while enjoying live music by Rachel Cole.

Born and raised in Nashville, Rachel started playing professionally at age 18. Rachel has played with Todd Snider, Jerry Joseph & the Jack Mormons, Elizabeth Cooke, Allen Thompson, The Steel Wheels, Rumpke Mountain Boys, Sierra Ferrell, and many other Nashville staples. Having toured extensively for the past five years, some of her highlighted stops include headlining Terrapin Crossroads, and supporting bands such as Greensky Bluegrass, Widespread Panic, Bob Weir, Jack White.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

