Mother's Day Jazz Dinner

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408

Looking for a special way to celebrate Mother’s Day with the mom in your life? Make plans to be entertained with dinner and music at our first Mother’s Day Jazz Dinner at The Granfalloon , Sunday, May 12 from 6:30-8:30pm.

Enjoy Ralph Miller’s River City Jazz Quartet, with featured vocalist, India Galyean, performing classics such as “Unforgettable,” “Night and Day,” and “Girl from Impanema.” Adelle’s Creperie will provide an unlimited crepe bar with five types of crepes, both savory and sweet, along with green salad, fresh fruit , coffee, tea, soft drinks and Mimosas . Other alcoholic drinks available at an additional charge.

Price for the jazz dinner is $25 for adults and $15 for kids aged 12 and under.

Reservations are strongly suggested as seating is limited.

Info

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
423-661-3185
423-661-3185
